NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music chart-topper Brett Eldredge will headline Nashville’s July 4 celebration on Lower Broadway, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Tuesday.
Eldredge will be joined on stage by Mac McAnally, a record-breaking 10-time CMA Musician of the Year, and Grammy-nominated neo-soul/rock artist Jessy Wilson as part of the diverse, Nashville-based lineup.
In a new partnership, CMT will air a 90-minute live special that will include performances from Eldredge, highlights from Let Freedom Sing! and conclude with the firework show.
“Once again, Nashville will host a world-class July 4th event, and, with Gold Cup activities on July 3, we have the potential to turn this holiday into a five-day extended weekend for locals and visitors alike to enjoy soccer, music, fireworks and so much more than Nashville offers,” said Ronnie Smith, Chairman of the NCVC Board of Directors and Head of Corporate Bank, Regions Bank. “The CMT broadcast will provide yet another opportunity to showcase this stellar celebration and our great live music to a national audience.
The main concert stage will be located at Fifth Avenue and Broadway and will include a DJ and live music beginning at noon. After the concert, the event will shift to the Cumberland Riverfront with a fireworks show synchronized to a live performance of the Nashville Symphony. The program at Ascend Amphitheater will begin at 9:30 p.m. and conclude with a 30-minute fireworks show.
Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is a free, family-friendly event that showcases the Nashville Symphony and one of the largest fireworks shows in the country.
In addition to the July 4 festivities, Nissan Stadium will host the semifinal Gold Cup soccer match on July 3.
The full list of activities and performers will be released later.
