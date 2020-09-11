BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Flags at half staff are symbolic and respectful, and an important piece of the /911 Memorial’s Friday in Brentwood.
However, food means a lot, too.
Every station in Brentwood was filled with snacks and gifts - a free thank you from Brentwood residents.
Katie Windstead started organizing this months event and raised $6,500. First responders paid tribute too, dressed in full gear running stairs to honor the brave in New York City 19 years ago.
September 11, 2001 now serves as a history lesson for young firefighters, not old enough to remember, but aware enough to never forget.
