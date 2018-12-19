BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood neighbors said coyotes are snatching up their pets from their yards.
Several "missing dog" fliers are starting to pop up in one community.
Neighbors said they see coyotes regularly coming right up to their back yards.
Heidi Blessing realized her dog “Mack” was missing on Dec. 7.
She posted on NextDoor, and created a website HelpFindMack.com. Blessing soon found several posts from neighbors talking about missing dogs and coyotes in the area.
“Packs of coyotes are running through the neighborhoods, sometimes they're literally in the streets or in the tree lines behind the houses, or approaching people,” said Blessing. “That's been a big issue, in our community.”
Blessing says no blood or remains were found. She's holding out hope that "someone" took Mack instead, and is offering a reward.
“He means so much to me,” Blessing said. “I just need him back, if he's out there.”
Brentwood police said it is unaware of any reported pet thefts recently. They add, if a small animal is left outside, alone for even a short period of time - a coyote could be responsible for its disappearance.
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said it isn’t getting more calls than usual about coyotes.
The agency said don't keep any trash or pet food outside your house to attract wild animals. TWRA said small pets should be kept in fenced area, not an underground fence. They said coyotes don't differentiate between a rabbit and a small dog - all they see is food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.