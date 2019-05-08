Suzanne Zastrow

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police issued a silver alert for a missing 70-year-old woman Wednesday morning.

Suzanne Zastrow left her home on Devens Drive in Brentwood yesterday afternoon. She suffers from multiple sclerosis, which causes periodic memory loss. Zastrow was last seen in Elkton, TN heading north on Highway 31 around 7 a.m. 

Brentwood Police reported that Mrs. Zastrow was located late Wednesday in Mobile, Alabama. 

