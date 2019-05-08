BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 70-year-old woman.
Suzanne Zastrow left her home on Devens Drive in Brentwood yesterday afternoon. She suffers from multiple sclerosis, which causes periodic memory loss. Zastrow was last seen in Elkton, TN heading north on Highway 31 around 7 a.m. She is believed to be wearing a red Tennessee Titans shirt and blue jeans. She is driving a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Tennessee License Plate # 5749TF.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Zastrow, you're asked to contact Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160 or 911.
