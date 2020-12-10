It's been a very hard year for the Brentwood Police Department. Officer Destin Legieza was killed in a crash earlier in 2020. Now, a former officer with the department has died from COVID.
"Dan was always very strong," said Captain Jim Colvin of Brentwood Police, speaking of Dan Hester. "Larger than life personality. Dan could hit a baseball a mile."
Colvin remembered the years he played softball at Granny White Park on a team with a good friend.
"If you knew him, you couldn't help but love him," said Colvin.
Hester was athletic in just about everything at one time or another. He liked people and was from Brentwood, and those things made him a good fit for the police department where he served from 2002 through 2012.
Even all these years later, the department always kept up with Hester, and they knew when he and his parents became sick with COVID.
"We gave updates on how Dan was doing, how his parents were doing, what we were hearing from his family, what they were hearing from his friends," said Colvin.
Last month, both of Hester's parents died. A few days ago, Hester also died. He is a father of a teenage daughter.
News4 spoke with Hester's sister who said they are a family of faith, they know where hope lies, and they're going to be okay.
As for Colvin, he said the department still comes out and plays softball, and every time he's out there, he'll remember a friend who could hit that ball a mile.
"Dan was a part of this family, and he always will be," said Colvin. "We're going to miss him."
