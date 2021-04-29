Brentwood Police opening centrally-located department building

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Enhanced police coverage is on the way for Brentwood residents as Brentwood Police opens their new centrally-located department building Thursday.
The new building is located at 910 Heritage Way and houses things like training, crime labs, operations and the city dispatch center all under one roof.
The new department building also features a tribute to fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.
The department is inviting the public to join a virtual grand opening ceremony Thursday at 2 p.m..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.