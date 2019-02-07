BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Police said a Brentwood police officer was injured while trying to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the Fountainhead Drive area around 11:55 p.m. after a resident reported seeing a suspicious vehicle.
Police said they were searching the area when a black Honda CRV started speeding away.
Officers set up tire deflation devices at the intersection of Fountainhead Drive and Franklin Road. The driver was reportedly trying to avoid this when the driver hit a Brentwood officer's unoccupied patrol car. The vehicle then struck an officer who was standing nearby.
Officer Brien Fletcher was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for non-critical injuries.
Officials are still searching for the 2017 Honda CRV, which has Tennessee license plate number FW8348. At least two men were inside the vehicle, which is believed to have been stolen from Nolensville.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Tips can be emailed to bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.
