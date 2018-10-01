BRENTWOOD (WSMV) - Brentwood Police officer Scott Willey was injured Monday night while trying to stop a shoplifting suspect from getting away.
According to a news release from the Brentwood Police Department, Willey responded to the TJ Maxx on Franklin Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday after reports of a shoplifting.
As officers arrived on scene, the suspect ran across the parking lot to his vehicle. Willey attempted to reach in the suspect's car to stop him from escaping, but the suspect drove off and Willey was thrown to the ground.
Police say the officer hit his head on the pavement.
Willey was treated on scene then taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center. His condition was non-critical and he was released from the hospital later that night. Officials say Willey is recovering at his home.
Police are still searching for the shoplifting suspect. He is described as a thin black man in his 20s with multiple tattoos on his face and neck. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black tee shirt with white writing on the front.
He drove away in a white sedan going north on I-65 in Davidson County.
Anyone with information on the suspect or shoplifting should call Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.