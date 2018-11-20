BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into what prompted a stabbing and shooting at a home in the Governors Club subdivision on Tuesday afternoon.
Brentwood Police officers responded to a stabbing incident at 28 Governors Way in the gated community around 2:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found three victims. Two of the victims had been stabbed and one person had a gunshot wound. The names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin is notified.
The victim of the gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene. The two stabbing victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where one of the victims is currently in critical condition.
The details about what led up to the incident are under investigation. The scene is reported contained and there is no search for a suspect.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.