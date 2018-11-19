BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the First Bank on the 5000 block of Harpeth Drive.
According to investigators, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. THhe male suspect robbed the bank and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
The suspect is described as a young black male with a thin build wearing a black hoodie-type sweatshirt, dark pants, and a red and black baseball hat. The suspect did not display a weapon during the crime.
If you have any information about the suspect or the crime, you're asked to contact Brentwood Police Department at (615) 371-0160 or email bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.