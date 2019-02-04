The Brentwood Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint early Monday morning at the Concord Corner Market on Wilson Pike.
The incident happened at approximately 4:38 a.m. A female victim was outside her car at a fuel pump when the suspect, armed with a handgun, struck the woman in the head and drove away in her car. The woman was not seriously injured.
The woman described the suspect as a black male in his teens with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing a dark colored hoodie with the hood up. He was also wearing a backpack.
The woman's car was later found abandoned in East Nashville. Police are still searching for the suspect.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they should contact Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160 or bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.
