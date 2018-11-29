BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police Department investigators are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank on 128 Franklin Road.
According to investigators, the incident was reported around 3:55 p.m. when a male suspect robbed a bank employee and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build wearing a gray hoodie-type sweathsirt, gray sweatpants, and a blue knit hat. The suspect did not show a weapon during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (615) 371-0160 or email bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.
