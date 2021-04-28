NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police are investigating after one of their cruisers was rammed into by a suspect vehicle Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the Audi and Mini dealerships on Mallory Lane for a suspicious vehicle. When officers found the vehicle, the suspect put their vehicle in reverse and rammed a police cruiser. The vehicle was found abandoned later down Mallory lane.
An airsoft gun was found during a search of the vehicle. Police say that several vehicles at the car dealerships were found unlocked, but it is unknown if anything was taken from them.
No suspects have been located or arrested.
