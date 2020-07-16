NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police have arrested a murder suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Elm Hill Pike in Nashville.
Police say 27-year-old Jerome Perkins, Jr. was wanted on criminal homicide charges for the murder of 20-year-old Isaac Thomas Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call at around 2 p.m. Thursday and found 20-year-old Thomas on the sidewalk, critically injured after he was shot on the ground level of the Baymont Inn & Suites.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arriving.
Witnesses told police Thomas got into an argument with Perkins, Jr., just before the gunfire.
An arrest warrant charging Perkins, Jr. with criminal homicide has been issued.
UPDATE: Perkins has been taken into custody by Brentwood Police. https://t.co/B0InEOBPox— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 18, 2020
At the time of the shooting, Perkins, Jr. had his dreadlocks in a ponytail and was wearing a black shirt and white pants.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.