A Brentwood Police officer was killed in a two-car collision on Franklin Road in Brentwood Thursday morning.

Brentwood Police confirmed the male officer was headed back to the precinct for a shift change when the head-on collision occurred. 

The crash has closed Murray Lane to Concord Road on Franklin Road while Tennessee Highway Patrol conducts their investigation and clears the scene. 

The female driver in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Traffic on Franklin Road should expect long delays, and take I-65 as an alternate route. It is unknown when this closure will be cleared. 

