Brentwood officials don't want Nashville’s scooter problem and now they’re trying to get ahead of it.
There are those who love the scooters.
“On weekends that was really the only source of transportation I would really use," said Nashville resident Scott Harris.
Then there are those who don’t like doctors who see several emergencies involving scooters a day.
In Nashville, lawmakers have tried regulating how many companies can operate how many scooters, but it seems many of the efforts have come too late.
"Once they’re there and people start using them it’s really hard to deal with," said Brentwood city manager Kent Bednar.
Bednar said, they see what’s happening in Nashville and know they don't want the same thing happening in Brentwood.
So this week the city commission voted unanimously to ban them, and not just scooters.
"It could be a dockless bike system or any other dockless type motorized vehicle. It prohibits them in the public right if way," said Bednar.
The ordinance has to pass on a second and third reading.
Officials are confident that it will.
They said they can always change their minds in the future.
"If we ban on the front end, we can always go back the other way. Where as, if we allow them and then try to react, we just felt it would be a losing proposition for us," said Bednar.
The ordinance is up for a second reading on September 23rd at city hall at 7 p.m.
That's when residents can weigh in.
The ordinance only applies to rentals and not personally owned devices.
