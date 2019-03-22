First responders deal with some of the most difficult and traumatic situations each and every day. It can weigh heavily on them, and a Midstate man wants to help those who help others.
The nonprofit Serve & Protect is based in Brentwood.
Robert Michaels, who is a former police officer himself, saw the need for a support line for first responders. He created Serve & Protect in 2011.
The support line connects public safety professionals with therapists who can help them deal with trauma issues they may have experienced while on the job.
The support line has referred more than 5,000 people in the past eight years, and they've recently expanded to help more people.
"Sometimes our guys just need to talk. They need a peer to unload on," Michaels said.
They also have a support line for spouses of first responders.
"It's manned by spouses of first responders so that they're talking peer to peer. The people that will talk to them will understand them and their concerns," Michaels said.
The nonprofit has also started a support line for chaplains.
Click here for more information about Serve & Protect.
