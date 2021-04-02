BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Flames could be seen for miles as Brentwood Fire and Rescue fought a large house fire on Boxthorn Drive late Friday evening.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They tried to fight the fire from the inside of the home, but the fire was too far gone and they were forced to attack the fire from the outside only.
There were no injuries reported and the fire investigator was on scene.
