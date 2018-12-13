PHOENIX, AZ (WSMV) - Police in Phoenix, Arizona have arrested suspects wanted for outstanding warrants for criminal homicide in a December 3 shooting at 1426 Dozier Court in Brentwood.
Lyndsey Bronston and Dustin Russell were located and taken into custody in north Phoenix around 2:50 p.m. Thursday. Information from a tip led to their capture.
According to Phoenix investigators, Metro Police contacted Phoenix Police Department for assistance in locating the two suspects. The suspects will be transported back to Tennessee where they will be formally charged.
This is a developing story.
ORIGINAL STORY from December 11, 2018
The Brentwood Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a homicide at a Dozier Court residence on December 3, 2018.
Police obtained arrest warrants for 24-year-old Dustin Russell and 18-year-old Lyndsey Bronston. Both are wanted for criminal homicide charges.
Police believe the two are traveling together in a green 2008 Nissan Sentra with Tennessee tags BLL353. Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Police are unsure of the suspects location at this time.
Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts should call Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160 or email bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.
Williamson County Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information that leads to arrest. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.