NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three Tennessee high school seniors were among this year’s United States Presidential Scholars, after the Department of Education announced its 57th class, recognizing these students for their academic success.
Brentwood High School senior Nelson Rose was one of the students from Tennessee recognized as one of the top-performing students in the nation.
“It was so sweet to find out that on my last day of high school I was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar,” Rose said. “It’s such an honor to be recognized among the top 161 high school students. I felt a debt of gratitude for all of the great teachers I’ve had at Brentwood High.”
There was one person Nelson wanted to share his great news with right away.
“It wasn’t long before he came running into my office and he held out his phone and he goes, ‘Read, Ms. Medlin,’ and I said, ‘Well, what am I reading?’ And he said, ‘Just read!’ And it was the ‘Congratulations, you’ve been selected.’ It was just a very emotional moment for both of us,” Ms. Medlin said.
Nelson wrote about Ms. Medlin, who has taught future generations for over 50 years, when he applied to become a Presidential Scholar.
“It just reminded me that as teachers we don’t know where our words are going to fall — who it’s going to impact,” she said.
Presidential Scholars need to be well-rounded, showing leadership, serving their community, and performing in the classroom.
Nelson has done it all, even earning a perfect SAT score. For anyone who wants to follow a similar path, Nelson has some advice:
“I would say just never give up and keep grinding on whatever your passion is. For me that’s debate, for me that’s activism against voter suppression,” he said.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievements this summer.
