BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Construction of the final phase of Brentwood High School's renovation project has been put on hold.
The high school said in a release the project has been put on hold until the architectural work can be finished and the bidding process redone.
Bids for the final phase of the project actually came in at almost $4 million over budget. This started new conversations among the architects, BHS Principal Kevin Keidal and Superintendent Jason Golden on how to reduce costs.
“When we started discussing the high bids, Mr. Keidel argued for a redesign,” said Golden. “He wanted to make the front of the building more welcoming for the students and parents and to utilize the space more efficiently.”
Keidel said in a statement he was pleased to be able to provide his input on the situation.
“I’m so glad that Mr. Golden gave us the opportunity to work with the architect on the redesign,” he said. “The new plan will be what we need.”
Several years ago when the first phases of BHS's renovation project began, the STEM building was not finished. Now that it is finished, space needs have changed.
“Now that we’ve been able to see the effects of the STEM building, we don’t believe that we need the additional space in the cafeteria that was in the original plan,” Keidel said. “Also with the redesign, we were able to save two classrooms and the student services area.”
A new construction schedule will be reestablished once the architectural work is finished.
