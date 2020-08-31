LAKE CHARLES, LA (WSMV) - A Brentwood-based disaster response team is in Louisiana helping Hurricane Laura victims.
Hope Force International, a faith-based group, headed to Lake Charles to help with the cleanup. The city took a direct hit from the storm.
Some of the storm victims there were luckier than others. Some only had trees falls while others had roof damage. Recovery will take a while.
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly storm, volunteers said helping out is the least they can do.
“We find it’s very fulfilling to offer hope to people who seem to be suffering so greatly,” said Alan Sowell.
“The same group also helped out when the tornadoes hit Nashville in March.
