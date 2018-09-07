BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - It’s a sign of the times. Brentwood firefighters are now equipped with ballistic gear for active shooter and other hostile situations.
“We’ve seen a spike in active shooter and other hostile event incidents since 2016,” Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Goss said. “We all have seen the national news we know what’s happening across the country and even within about five miles of here at the Waffle House shooting.”
Goss said only about three to four percent of their calls are fire related, which is why they now need to prepare for any situation.
In April, ballistic gear was recommended nationally for all first responders, but Goss said they’ve been working on getting this gear for over a year.
"Level 3A is recommended in the standard which is like a .45 caliber handgun, but working with the county sheriff's department they recommended going with level 3, which is a higher level of protection because a lot of these active shooter situations involve long guns,” Goss said.
It’s something Goss hopes they never encounter, but they’ll be ready if they do.
"It's my hope that it goes in these bags gets put on the apparatus and we never have to use it,” Goss said.
Later this year, the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department, the Brentwood Police Department and various Williamson County partners plan to finalize an operational guideline for required response resources, equipment, policies and procedures in the event of an active shooter/hostile event. A full-scale exercise is planned for June 2019 and will allow agencies to implement and assess the planning processes on a countywide scale.
