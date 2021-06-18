Brentwood father spreads awareness of colorectal cancer

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A father in Brentwood is spreading awareness following his fight against cancer.
“The doctor says I got bad news. It was cancer. I was laying down thank goodness because I would have probably fallen down,” said Steve Greene.
In April of 2013, Greene was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer. As a father of three, life became tough.
“I will never forget my youngest was sitting down with me. He was six. He said to me, Dad I wish you never had cancer. I said I agree buddy. But tell me why you say that. He said because you don’t throw the ball with us as much as you used to,” said Greene.
He says his diagnosis was shocking, especially since it came just three years after his father passed from prostate cancer.
“I think I appreciated the blessings that I have. But in hindsight I know I took things for granted that I am more intentional about appreciating today,” Greene stated.
Greene became a survivor and teamed up with the national group Fight Colorectal Cancer to advocate for more research and set an example for his children.
“There are blessings that come from a tough situation that I could not have imagined,” Greene added.
