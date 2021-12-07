BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A Brentwood family is grieving the loss of their father. The father moved his whole family to Middle Tennessee from Uzbekistan in 2014 and recently took a job as a truck driver to make more money. Last week, he died in an accident in Missouri. 55-year-old Mukhan Turdaliev’s daughter said everything he did, he did for his family. She doesn’t know how they will carry on without him. “I don’t know how to describe this feeling,” Mukhan’s daughter, 22-year-old Nargiza Turdalieva said.
Nargiza said her whole world stopped when she said law enforcement showed up at her family’s Brentwood home last week and told her that her dad was gone. “I didn’t believe… We started to call, but he didn’t pick up his phone,” Nargiza said.
Her father, Mukhan, was killed after crashing into a pillar on an interstate in St. Louis County, MO last Wednesday morning. Nargiza said he worked as a truck driver for just four months and now leaves behind his three children and wife of 30 years. “He was everything for me and my mom,” Nargiza said. “She doesn’t want to talk to anyone.”
Nargiza said her father moved the whole family to Middle Tennessee from their home country of Uzbekistan seven years ago. Nargiza said he worked as a pizza driver and Uber driver. Then this summer, he learned of the high demand for truck drivers with good pay. He took the job and moved the family into their new Brentwood home. “He bought this house for us,” Nargiza said. “He was very proud of us because I would graduate from Lipscomb University in two weeks.”
Nargiza will be the first one in the family to graduate from college here in the states, a graduation that won’t be the same without her beloved father. “I don’t know how I am going to lead this life after him because I will miss him, and my whole family will miss him a lot.”
Not only is the family mourning their father, but they are financially stressed. Mukhan was the main source of income and supporting two children at Lipscomb University. Plus, he was still paying for the house they just moved into. There is a GoFundMe to help support the family.
News 4 reached out to Missouri State Highway Patrol for more information on what caused the crash, but we have not heard back.
