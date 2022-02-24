NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Flooding continues Thursday as the heavy rainfall negatively affects the Mid-State for the second spring in a row.
One Brentwood family says they haven’t moved back into their home after being washed out by floodwaters last spring.
Jackie Tulumaris says her family is still waiting on permits. One of those is a “No Rise” certificate that would allow them to raise their home 10 feet and not cause more flooding to the neighborhood.
The Little Harpeth River is why the Tulumaris family moved to their home six years ago. But they didn’t sign up for what they got.
“You can see just how moldy everything has gotten just sitting here,” Tulumaris points out.
“That’s how weak the floors have gotten.”
Last March, Tulumaris says they had 16 inches of water in their home when her family had to escape through the floodwaters. Their home is still gutted and nowhere close to repair one year later.
“You just think you can get your permits, get your construction plans together, and get started, but there’s a lot of red tapes,” Tulumaris explains.
She hopes to get those permits approved in the next couple of months, so her family can start to look up.
“After that, we will elevate our house, it will be raised in the air, and a foundation will get built underneath,” says Tulumaris. “And then it will get set down on that foundation, and then we can rebuild our home.”
“My house has been flooded twice,” says Lesleigh Carmichael, a neighbor near the coalition Flood Ready Tennessee. So she decided to elevate her home after last year’s flood.
“After two floods, we were like “OK,” so we are going to raise it,” she explains. “And that’s not been an easy process. So, I can’t imagine being in a community and not having the resources.”
Tulumaris says because her home is in a coveted neighborhood, her family never considered moving.
“And with the housing crisis, there’s nowhere to go if I were to leave,” she comments.
But when the Little Harpeth River starts to rise, Tulumaris says that will always be unsettling.
“Absolutely,” Tulumaris says. “I feel “will I lose my construction materials when I bring them on a job site?” You know?”
Since last year’s flood, Tulumaris says her family has been displaced in a rental property nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.