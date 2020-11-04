BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) – The Brentwood City Commission and the Parks Board will be dedicating the Barkwood Dog Park in memory of Brentwood resident Peggy Sain Howell.
A ceremony will be held Saturday, November 7th at 10AM in the Tower Park dog park of Heritage Way.
They are asking that you park in the lot off Hermitage Way and walk to the park.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Dogs are welcomed.
