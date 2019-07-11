BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Painting Puppies is the most fun a Nashville Artist has ever had with a brush in her hand.
Susan Frizsell doesn't pet many dogs; she mostly just paints them.
"I like the up close faces, because to me that's where I capture all the expression," Frizsell said.
A reason why Frizsell likes dogs as much as she does is because they are all different.
"They are all so unique," she said. "And funny, I love funny expressions in dogs. If I don't have any humor in my work, what's the point?"
This is not what get's called FINE Art, and she's FINE with that.
" Most of them we do sell to the owners, but some say Oh that reminds me of the dog that I had when I was growing up," Frizsell said.
Frizsell started painting when she was just a Pup....and never stopped.
She's now loving what she does for a living.
" I want this, that's what I want to capture, the nose and the eyes and all the silliness..."
