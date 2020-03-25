BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -- Brentwood Family YMCA members learned Saturday that Pete Meenen passed away from coronavirus. The Y posted this message on Facebook.
It was a shock to those who worked with him or went to the YMCA.
Pete has worked at the Y for more than 20 years, Kimberly Elmore says she's also been going about 20+ years. "I think we’re all so used to seeing his face the first thing we walk through the door every morning. He just was always so cheerful and pleasant and such a nice, nice man," says Elmore.
She recalls Pete always being concerned for her family, especially her son after he was injured back in 2012.
"Through the years since my son got hurt, he would always check in 8 years later saying how’s your son doing? Just really caring and always made you feel special like he had a personal interest in your life."
She'll always be thinking of him in the YMCA. "He would walk up on the inside track four or five days a week, carrying 15 pound weights. I think he’d walk a couple miles and I would be right behind him on the track."
People close to Pete knew how serious his condition was because of a Caring Bridge page chronicling what he was going through. The entries show Pete was having fever an fatigue the first week of March, by March 8th his symptoms had progressed, and after exhausting all other tests, Pete tested positive for coronavirus Friday March 13. In the days that followed, Pete had mixed updates.
By March 21th, the entry says "Yesterday afternoon Pete passed from this world to be with his father in heaven."
