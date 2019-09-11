Brentwood’s police department has been located on Maryland Way for years.
Because of the design, officers have to walk in through the back which isn't fenced in and, when they bring suspects in for questioning, they have to walk them right by city offices.
Officials said for a city of almost 45,000 that's not safe or acceptable.
Wednesday, the city broke ground on what will be a 56,000 square foot facility located on Heritage Way.
It will feature a lab, a firearms range and a municipal court and will cost $29 million.
Officials said they think it will make the whole community more safe.
"Anything that improves the police department's ability to do its job day in and day out will certainly enhance safety in Brentwood," said city manager Kirk Bednar.
The new facility is expected to be complete by early 2021.
