NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Some students and faculty from Brentwood Academy were in Costa Rica over the winter break, and wound up atop a capsized boat in the ocean.
The school tells News4 that the school has a number of trips available for the students to participate in, everything from visiting Iceland and China, to going to Jamaica and Costa Rica.
Two students, along with two faculty members, were on a fishing charter vessel off the coast of Costa Rica, on a fishing trip conducted many times previously.
School officials tell News4 that the same fishing charter has hosted students and staff a number of times, and this time winds that day picked up much higher than expected.
The boat overturned, and the four from Brentwood Academy spent a couple of hours on top of the capsized boat along with the charter captain.
All five had life jackets on, and were picked up by a passing fishing boat, who returned them to shore. Everyone was checked out by medical personnel, and other than suffering sunburns, all checked out okay.
They are continuing on with their trip, and are expected back in Nashville on Tuesday, January 7th.
