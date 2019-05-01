BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The 7th Graders at Brentwood Academy Middle School just won a World Competition that deemed their work in building robotics the Best.
13-year-olds Alex, Anna, Tate, and Emily are world Champions in Robotics, making Brentwod Academy proud and winners.
First think about it... 7th graders who started from scratch made this remote controlled robot move.
How do you even start?
"The first step is really brainstorming what we're gonna do," the Champs tell News4.
"So we decide the game and we built a robot that can perform during the game with us."
That "game" requires the students learn computer coding, apply some engineering, and then begin climbing the competitive hill, and ultimately competing against, and beating other 13-year-old S.T.E.A.M.* students from China, Russia and the rest of the world.
*Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts, and Mathematics.
The students spent hours after-school in practice at the controls to make that robot do whatever they want, launching yellow balls by the catapult they they built.
The students say they have enjoyed the exercise, and winning a world championship along the way made the experience even more.
The opportunity to work in technology, learn programming, and gaining that understanding and knowledge are leading these 13-year-olds on to big futures.
One wants to work at Google, one wants to go into engineering, another wants to become a neuro-surgeon, and one also wants to be an actress.
Impressive.
Terry Bulger News. 4
