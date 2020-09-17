MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Back on April 29th, a destination for so many suffered a terrible loss when Breeden's Orchard store in Mt. Juliet burned to the ground.
Not even letting a fire knock their spirits down, these words are posted right on the home page of its website:
All the plans, all the work, all the lists for 2020… up in smoke. So, just like when your mind starts to wander while meditating. We begin again. So 2020, we call your bluff. We’re upping the stakes. We got this. You just watch.
Now, the popular orchard is reopening and hoping to finish off the year strong and, you are all invited.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is headed to Wilson County to find out how they made the comeback and will be possibly making soap from goat milk(?).
