NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As thousands take part in early voting, you may have questions about why the names of some candidates appear before others on the ballot.
If you voted early here in Tennessee, you may have noticed how President Donald Trump was listed first on the ballot for the presidential nominees.
The order that candidates appear on the ballot all has to do with a Tennessee law dealing with political parties.
On the general election ballot in this state, the presidential nominees on the ballot are listed with the Republican nominee first, then the Democratic, then the Independent.
Tennessee’s Secretary of State's office explained that the law says in part, “the name of each political party having nominees on the ballot shall be listed in the following order: majority party, minority party, and recognized minor party, if any."
With the Republican Party as the majority ruling party in the state of Tennessee, their candidates are listed first. The Democratic party is the minority and Independent is the minor, so their candidates are listed in that order.
So when you head to the polls, in the presidential nominee category you’ll see President Trump’s name first and then former Vice President Joe Biden’s name.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(WSMV) - If you showed up to cast your ballot for next month's election, you certainly aren'…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If it feels like more people are ready to vote this year, that's beca…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.