NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As thousands take part in early voting, you may have questions about why the names of some candidates appear before others on the ballot.

If you voted early here in Tennessee, you may have noticed how President Donald Trump was listed first on the ballot for the presidential nominees.

The order that candidates appear on the ballot all has to do with a Tennessee law dealing with political parties.

On the general election ballot in this state, the presidential nominees on the ballot are listed with the Republican nominee first, then the Democratic, then the Independent.

Tennessee’s Secretary of State's office explained that the law says in part, “the name of each political party having nominees on the ballot shall be listed in the following order: majority party, minority party, and recognized minor party, if any."

With the Republican Party as the majority ruling party in the state of Tennessee, their candidates are listed first. The Democratic party is the minority and Independent is the minor, so their candidates are listed in that order.

So when you head to the polls, in the presidential nominee category you’ll see President Trump’s name first and then former Vice President Joe Biden’s name.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: