NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, we have seen several areas with high numbers.
These areas have been marked as "clusters" and are mainly being found in prisons, corrections facilities, long term care facilities and bars.
In order to be labeled as a cluster, there must be at least 10 cases. As you see in the list, many have well over that number.
This list is not a list of current active cases, but a list in total of what has been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
