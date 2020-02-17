SOUTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a burglary at a building supply shop early Monday morning in South Nashville.
The break-in happened at Care Supply on Elm Hill Pike near Fesslers Lane just before 2 a.m.
A person with the business told us they believe the burglars got in and out of the store pretty quickly and that this has happened before.
Police say K9 responded to the front door glass shattered of the business but no suspect was found. A TV and tools were reported stolen from the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
