Home surveillance video shows a man breaking into an SUV in West End early Sunday morning.
"I was furious. You just feel violated," said the homeowner, who asked News4 not to identify him.
The homeowner was also furious when he realized the SUV was left unlocked.
"My son left his car unlocked two or three weeks ago. Same thing, someone got into his car and stole his handgun."
His son's wife, Ashleigh Kirby, says they always lock their car.
"It was just the one time you get home, busy day, and forget to lock it," said Kirby.
Kirby and her husband have surveillance cameras, but it didn't capture the burglar. They're now installing more cameras to make sure every angle of their property is caught on camera.
"There are people lurking outside your homes late at night and that eerie feeling of now a bad person is in possession of a handgun," said Kirby.
She asked Metro Police to step up patrols in the neighborhood after a recent string of car burglaries.
"They did say their main focus was on violent crimes because there's a lot more violent crime in Midtown," said Kirby. "Even though we haven't see these break-ins be violent, what happens on the occasion where I'm letting my dog out to use the bathroom late at night and I encounter one of those people, is it going to turn violent?"
With police tied up, neighbors hope their surveillance cameras help catch burglars quicker.
Drew Garland works for NCA, a local company that installs home security alarms and surveillance cameras. He says the demand for cameras alone has nearly doubled since last year.
"If you can download an app on your phone, that's as smart as you need to be to install these cameras," said Garland.
Security cameras range from as inexpensive as $15 to as pricey as several hundred dollars.
