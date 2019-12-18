NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Brandon Caruthers, the fourth and final teen who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center on November 30 has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated robbery, credit card fraud, and identity theft in court Wednesday.
Caruthers, 17, had a court-appointed attorney to answer to these previous charges he was facing before he escaped. He will be in court again Thursday to answer to additional escape charges.
Police say Caruthers was taken into custody at an Antioch apartment complex on Arbor Crest Blvd. off Bell Road Thursday afternoon, Dec. 12, by a MNPD SWAT Team, MNPD officers and Deputy U.S. Marshals. He was taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.