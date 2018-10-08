A driver in Nolensville is the latest Middle Tennessean to report a case of complete brake failure in a F-150 Ford pickup truck, just as government investigators ask the company for more details about the alleged defect.
The News4 I-Team found that more than 200 complaints nationwide have been reported about brake failures with certain models of Ford F-150 pickup trucks.
Our investigation found, in government records and repair invoices, that brake fluid is leaking from the master cylinder.
The Nolensville driver of a 2015 Ford F-150 filed the complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Sept 21, writing that there was a complete loss of brakes.
“Thankfully, it happened just when I was about to leave my house so I was parked in my drive. The brake pedal went straight to the floor,” the driver wrote.
As the News4 I-Team found in most of the other complaints, the Nolensville driver wrote that when the master cylinder was inspected, the brake fluid was almost gone.
Ford did recall earlier models of the F-150 for similar complaints, but has yet to do so for the later models.
On Sept 18, NTHSA sent Ford an eight-page letter, detailing their requests from the company into the “alleged defect.”
Among the requests, NHTSA investigators asked Ford the company’s assessment of the alleged defect, the root cause, the failure mechanism, and the risk to motor vehicle safety that it may pose.
The News4 I-Team has repeatedly asked Ford for an interview, but in each instance, the request has been denied.
A spokeswoman continues to send the same statement, that reads in part that, “When the data indicates a recall is needed, we act quickly on behalf of our customers."
