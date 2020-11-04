NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw says she will not concede the race until every vote in Tennessee is counted.
“This is not a concession speech," Bradshaw said in a speech Tuesday night. "It is on a principle of democracy that we will fight ‘til every last vote is counted."
On Tuesday night NBC and the Associated Press called the race for Republican nominee Bill Hagerty.
Hagerty, a former ambassador in the Trump administration, will replace outgoing Senator Lamar Alexander.
In a victory speech to supporters Tuesday night, Hagerty also had a message for his opponent.
"To my Democratic opponent, Marquita Bradshaw, I want to commend you," Hagerty said. "I understand what it takes to run a race and your sacrifice. You've broken significant barriers here in Tennessee - you've served as a role model."
Bradshaw made history in Tennessee's senate race, becoming the first Black woman to serve as a major party nominee for the U.S. Senate.
MORE ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE:
Republican Bill Hagerty wins election to U.S. Senate from Tennessee, according to unofficial results from AP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.