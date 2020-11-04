NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw says she will not concede the race until every vote in Tennessee is counted.

“This is not a concession speech," Bradshaw said in a speech Tuesday night. "It is on a principle of democracy that we will fight ‘til every last vote is counted."

On Tuesday night NBC and the Associated Press called the race for Republican nominee Bill Hagerty.

Hagerty, a former ambassador in the Trump administration, will replace outgoing Senator Lamar Alexander.

In a victory speech to supporters Tuesday night, Hagerty also had a message for his opponent.

"To my Democratic opponent, Marquita Bradshaw, I want to commend you," Hagerty said. "I understand what it takes to run a race and your sacrifice. You've broken significant barriers here in Tennessee - you've served as a role model."

Bradshaw made history in Tennessee's senate race, becoming the first Black woman to serve as a major party nominee for the U.S. Senate.

