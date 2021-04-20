NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp announced that Brad Paisley will headline Nashville's July 4th celebration on Lower Broadway.
“After the year that Nashville has had, from a tornado to a bombing, Nashvillians deserve something to look forward to coming out of the pandemic,” Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp said. “More than ever, we want to deliver a world-class concert and fireworks show to commemorate July 4th and give back to our community. As well, our visitors have always supported us through challenges, and this is the perfect way to welcome them back and welcome live music back to Music City.”
The 'Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th' event was canceled in-person last year due to COVID-19.
The event will mark this year as its 37th in the city. It will reportedly feature the largest fireworks show in Nashville history.
The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp says the event is free and has regularly drawn in as many as 343,000 people.
The concert stage will be located at First and Broadway and the Nashville Symphony will perform at Ascend Amphitheater at the end of the concert.
