NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- "The Store" in the Belmont/Edgehill part of town is set up to empower and dignify families and individual members of our community who are seeking self-sufficiency.
Their storefront on Belmont is operating Wednesday and Thursdays, from 1PM to 7PM, and Saturdays from 11AM to 5PM, and they're now offering a special temporary delivery service by volunteers.
They're willing to deliver a one week stock of groceries to older adults living in the Edgehill and Berry Hill parts of Nashville, because they are who is most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus, and shouldn't be out in public.
Brad made the announcement online Tuesday afternoon in a video posted to Instagram, and the text reads:
So, in light of changing times, @thestore_nashville is mobilizing delivery of a week’s groceries to our elderly neighbors in Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesday’s/Thursdays. If anyone needs to be included on this list, we urge them to contact info@thestore.org.
Also We will continue to operate regular hours 1-7 Th/F 11-5 Sat for walk ins but please bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment for our recently unemployed neighbors.
Brad and his wife Kimberly Williams Paisley helped launch The Store to help fill the gap in available food services for low income families and individuals.
