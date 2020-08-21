NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Boys and Girls Club Of Middle Tennessee is providing kids with an opportunity and the necessary school supplies to learn virtually inside their four locations.
Classes are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide students a structured environment to learn outside of returning to school.
The learning is important, but so are the communication skills gained from being with other students.
"Not only are we worried about their academics but we’re worried about their social learning so we are addressing some of those things and having conversations with them to coach them how to deal with them and how it’s for the good of them because right now a lot of our youth don’t understand why are they having to do this but we want to make sure they are on track and they are ready to move on to the next grade but we want them to graduate and see them in a post secondary school when it’s time for them so I definitely understand this whole program. And why the need is there and why we do what we do," Chief Operating Officer of Boys And Girls Clubs Of Middle Tennessee LaQuinta McGhee said.
The services and opportunity the Boys and Girls Club is offering in this time, represent everything that is great about the organization.
"It’s exactly what our mission statement is those who need us most and those who are going through this right now is the one who needs us most because they need that additional support not only does the youth and your support again our community and families need our support we need parents to be able to feel comfortable enough to go back to work and then we need our community to know our kids are in a safe place and that they are not out doing something mischief," McGhee said.
Click here to support the Back 2 School campaign.
Organizations interested in school supplies can contact Joslyn Hebda, Senior Director of Resource Development at jhebda@bgcmt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.