NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Technology is paving the way for generations to come — especially during the pandemic. So, to prepare our youth for future careers in computer science, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee is launching a new coding program.
Aryanna Smith is a student in Davidson County. She’s learned coding in school but now she’ll have the opportunity to advance her skills at her local Boys & Girls Club.
“I already heard they are making new technology, more computers, more websites and things like that,” Smith said. “I feel like coding would be a main factor for it.”
Starting in June, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee will kick off their new Code Academy pilot program. Its open to all students in grades 4-12.
Melissa Smith, director of Digital and Blended Learning at the BGCMT, says the summer program will give kids hands-on opportunities to learn coding.
“We will spend about an hour learning code and concepts. They will learn through a hands-on experience as well as a game experience. The last half of the day we are doing app design,” Smith said.
The idea is to give them skills of the future regardless of their background.
Devices and meals will even be provided.
“A lot of jobs are moving a lot more technical in the future,” Smith said. “So we felt that to be able to enable all of our young people to reach their full potential that we needed to expose them to these concepts as early as possible that will help us pave their way to a great future.”
To learn more about the BGCMT Summer Code Academy click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.