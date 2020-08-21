Justin Beasley tells us about the Boys & Girls Club opening four e-learning centers.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News 4 Nashville's Justin Beasley shows us how the Boys and Girls Club Of Middle Tennessee is providing kids with an opportunity and the necessary school supplies to learn virtually inside four of their middle Tennessee locations.

Classes are from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and provide students a structured environment to learn outside of returning to school.

To help out, click here to support the Back 2 School campaign. 

Organizations interested in school supplies can contact Joslyn Hebda, Senior Director of Resource Development, jhebda@bgcmt.org

