LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Two 4-year old boys fighting cancer lived the life of a NASCAR driver on Wednesday ahead of NASCAR’s return to Nashville.
Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee alongside Nashville Superspeedway and Rackley Roofing Company fulfilled the dreams of Tyree and Braeson.
The day started with a tour Rackley W.A.R. Racing Development shop. The boys received custom driving suits, along with other gifts and memorabilia. Tyree and Braeson capped off the day with a ride in the pace car at the Nashville Superspeedway.
"To see the joy in his face and everything is really special to us because we never know when we are going to be able to start making memories with him and we hope that day will never come," Samantha Schlenker said. "But just to have this time and make memories with him that’s what special to to us."
Tyree and Braeson meet NASCAR driver Josh Berry and Rackley Late Model Driver Kyle Neveau as well as see the Rackley Racing trucks and cars.
"It was fun I had fun I think they had fun. I didn’t know like the full extent and they were like yeah we’re going to go up to the race track and run the race car and I was like huh Y’all are going to let us do what," Porsha Turner said.
Tyree and Braeson are fighting different forms of cancer. They both have a love for cars. Their family talked about the struggles.
"He was handed a death sentence when he was diagnosed with cancer and we never want to think about the next scan that is coming up we just wanna think about one more day with him and one more happy day with him," Schlenker said.
They'll really enjoy Sunday as both kids and the families will be on hand for NASCARs return to the Music City, the first time in 37 years.
“We are thrilled that our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race weekend provides us with the opportunity to help grant these wishes for two very special little boys,” Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president, said in a statement on Wednesday. “The incredible work Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee does in creating hope through providing memorable experiences is as important for the families as it is for the children. We look forward to hosting Braeson and Tyree at the track during our NASCAR tripleheader weekend.”
