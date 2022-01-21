NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Saturday, there will be magic in the air as #22, Derrick Henry, receives a royal welcome to Nissan Stadium. Off the field, Henry is a fixture in the Nashville community who works with kids at local Boys and Girls Clubs.

Derrick Henry added to playoff game roster The Tennessee Titans announced that Derrick Henry had been activated from the injured reserve on Friday afternoon. As a result, he will be on the active 53-man roster for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Maybe it’s a coincidence, or maybe it really is magic. Derrick Henry, #22, is making his return to Nissan Stadium on Jan. 22, 2022, which is 22 years since the Titans were last in the Super Bowl.

It’s a day many have waited for, but for one group it’s an inspiration.

In a football game on a hardwood gym floor, young players can feel the anticipation Saturday brings when King Henry takes the field.

He’s the star running back once in their shoes, who remembers where he came from, and continues to give back to kids like Zaire Walker and DaAundra Roberts at the Cleveland Park Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s funny because his hands are really big and he grabbed the top of my head,” Roberts recalls. “I’m like – “what is this”?”

“He’s a huge person,” says Walker. “A lot of people would be scared to tackle him.”

The two met their Titans idol in person last year on a shopping trip with the Club. That’s before a foot injury took Henry out of the regular season.

“That injury looked like it really hurt,” Roberts says.

“He gave us a lot of motivation to keep pushing not matter how hard it gets,” Walker comments. “Just to keep pushing, be good in school, take care of you parents and do good things.”

The motivation he gave them, they gave right back to him.

“Our youth have nicknamed him Uncle D,” says Jennifer Wheeler-Buhrman, Boys and Girls Club Chief Development Officer.

With get-well cards, kids at the Club showed concern for Henry’s health and concern for their team.

“And at the same time, “Tell Tannehill to throw the ball more so he doesn’t have to rely so much on you and your foot can heal”,” Wheeler-Buhrman recalls.

Win or lose these boys and girls know the man, once in their position, is doing something remarkable.

“It’s always good when you feel that person you always depend on throughout your entire life do something that you think is the impossible,” Roberts comments.

“We wanted to do something special to celebrate Derrick Henry because he has done so much for our youth, so the BGCMT staff and key supporters decided to donate $22 for the occasion,” said Jennifer Wheeler Buhrman, chief development officer of BGCMT.

“Henry has been so generous to Boys & Girls Clubs, and this felt like a way to honor both the man and the player.”

Recently, BGCMT recorded the announcement that Henry was the Tennessee Titans’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Henry often has shared with youth that he was once in a Club and encourages them to stay focused on their academics and to listen to their Club staff, because “they have your best interest at heart.”

Community members can join BGCMT in commemorating Derrick Henry’s return to the team in time for the playoffs by making a $22 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.