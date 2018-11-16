MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a Boy Scout Troop’s stolen equipment trailer.
Mount Juliet Police said the white trailer was taken sometime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13 from the parking lot at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 14544 Lebanon Road.
The trailer, valued around $5,000, belongs to Boy Scout Troop 1204 and contained camping supplies.
Tents, chuck boxes, lanterns and cooking gear were all stolen with the trailer, which was described as a white enclosed cargo trailer with graphics that stated “Boy Scouts of America Troop 1204, Hermitage, TN” and “Unit 1” on both sides of the trailer.
Anyone with information about the theft should contact the Mount Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.