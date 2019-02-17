KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Knoxville Police have identified a 3-year-old boy who died Sunday morning after being hospitalized Saturday from an apparent drowning.
Investigators said the incident happened Saturday, Feb. 16 around 5:53 p.m. at the Quality Inn and Suites on North Cedar Bluff Road in Knoxville. A preliminary investigation found 3-year-old Raymond Whitlock was left unattended at an indoor swimming pool with along with his 6-year-old brother, a 5-year-old cousin, and a 5-year-old friend.
Investigators said the children were in the care of a relative that day. Whitlock was pulled from the pool by other pool patrons and they began CPR until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he was in critical condition until he passed away Sunday morning.
Investigators are planning to meet with the District Attorney General's Office to review the case. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Knoxville NBC affiliate WBIR-TV reports that a 4-year-old boy drowned at the same motel pool in 2015, and another child almost drowned in the deep end of that pool in 2016.
This is a developing story.
